GWS Giants Call Out Collingwood Over Banner Blunder

Collingwood headed to the Giants’ home turf at Engie Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park for the Opening Round, and their AFL banner blunder made them an easy target for some light mocking.

“Roses are red, Giants seem blue, they “hate” us, but we don’t mind you”, signed off with a kiss.

Unfortunately for the Pies, the Y had fallen off the banner, leaving an awkward typo.

And the Giants' social media team did not hesitate to point it out.

AFL fans were quick to share their thoughts on the blunder.

“As a Pies fan, I’m disappointed by this. Surely someone proofread this – apparently not,” one wrote.

“GWS Giants social team 1, Collingwood cheer squad 0,” another added.

“Poor spelling aside, it makes no sense,” they wrote. “‘They hate us but we don’t mind you’. Who is the You? If it was the giants would it be “you hate us?” I’m so CONFUSED.”

That’s not the only jousting between the Pies and the Giants.

Collingwood ruckman Mason Cox called the Giants’ home ground “a showground for livestock.”

The Giants responded perfectly by putting an actual petting zoo in the stadium with a Mason Cox cardboard cutout.