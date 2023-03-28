The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Grimes Reveals Her And Elon Musk’s Daughter’s Name Has Been Changed To "?", Also Known As "Y" or "Why"

Grimes Reveals Her And Elon Musk’s Daughter’s Name Has Been Changed To "?", Also Known As "Y" or "Why"

Musician Grimes has revealed her and Elon Musk’s 1-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk is now known as "?".

Canadian musician Grimes and Twitter CEO Elon Musk welcomed their second child in December 2021, and to true Grimes and Musk fashion, they named their newborn daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

However, after much consideration, Grimes has revealed that she now refers to her 1-year-old daughter as a question.

"She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such," she revealed in a tweet.

Grimes and Musk famously named their first-born X Æ A-12. However, they were forced to change his name to X AE A-XII.

The 35-year-old musician revealed in a 2021 interview with Vogue that her kids don't refer to her as "mum" because she doesn't "identify with that word".

"Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama'—which is so... I'm like, 'How are you...?' Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word mother," she revealed in the video.

Image: Twitter @Grimezsz

Federal Government’s Housing Future Fund Is On Shaky Ground
NEXT STORY

Federal Government’s Housing Future Fund Is On Shaky Ground

Advertisement

Related Articles

Federal Government’s Housing Future Fund Is On Shaky Ground

Federal Government’s Housing Future Fund Is On Shaky Ground

The Federal Government’s flagship $10 billion Housing Future Fund is on shaky ground.
Nashville Shooter Identified As Ex-Student Of School Massacre Occurred At

Nashville Shooter Identified As Ex-Student Of School Massacre Occurred At

A heavily-armed 28-year-old ex-student has shot dead three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
Statement From Latitude Financial

Statement From Latitude Financial

Statement From Latitude Financial
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughters Have Given Him An Adorable Makeover, Leaving Fans In Stitches

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughters Have Given Him An Adorable Makeover, Leaving Fans In Stitches

Megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shown once again why he’s one of the most loved celebrities in the world.
Dogs Use Their Tails To Communicate With Us, And This Is What Their Tails Movements Mean, According To A Veterinary Expert

Dogs Use Their Tails To Communicate With Us, And This Is What Their Tails Movements Mean, According To A Veterinary Expert

British vet Dr Ciara Clarke spoke to Mirror UK and explained what tail movements your dog makes and what they mean.