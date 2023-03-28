Grimes Reveals Her And Elon Musk’s Daughter’s Name Has Been Changed To "?", Also Known As "Y" or "Why"

Canadian musician Grimes and Twitter CEO Elon Musk welcomed their second child in December 2021, and to true Grimes and Musk fashion, they named their newborn daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

However, after much consideration, Grimes has revealed that she now refers to her 1-year-old daughter as a question.

"She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such," she revealed in a tweet.

Grimes and Musk famously named their first-born X Æ A-12. However, they were forced to change his name to X AE A-XII.

The 35-year-old musician revealed in a 2021 interview with Vogue that her kids don't refer to her as "mum" because she doesn't "identify with that word".

"Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama'—which is so... I'm like, 'How are you...?' Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word mother," she revealed in the video.

Image: Twitter @Grimezsz