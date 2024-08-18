The Project

Gold Coast Sea World Monorail To Close Down After Nearly 40 Years

Gold Coast Sea World’s monorail will be closing down after more than 30 years and over 330,000 trips.

The beloved attraction was Australia’s first and last tourist monorail. It opened in 1986 but has been dormant since 2019.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks COO Randhawa said in a statement: “The monorail opened at Sea World in 1986 to become Australia’s first monorail system and upon its closing the last.”

Randhawa told 9News that they had to shut down the attraction as the “supporting infrastructure we had in place was no longer available worldwide.”

“Hence, we have made the decision to close the monorail down.”

Sea World monorail driver of eight years, Dale Beer, told the Courier Mail that the iconic attraction had been “awesome.”

“Happy to have those memories but I welcome the future potential [at the park],” he said.

