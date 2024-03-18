Giant Statue Honouring Matildas Incredible World Cup To Be Built At Suncorp Stadium

With the eyes of a nation on her, Cortnee Vine stepped up to the spot to send Australia through to the semi finals.

While the World Cup didn’t end with a win for the Matildas, then-Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a statue would be built at the stadium to honour the team’s incredible run at the 2023 World Cup, saying “the Matildas have created history”.

Further details of the statue have now been announced, with the statue expected to measure 6 metres wide and 2.5 metres high.

Brisbane-based company UAP has been commissioned to produce the artwork.

Sports Minister Michael Healy said the statue is a “snapshot” of moment in time, but “that moment will now live forever and inspire future generations of young footballers to take on the world”, the Daily Telegraph reported.

“It is fitting the Matildas are celebrated with a permanent tribute, and it’s also fitting that it’s located at Suncorp Stadium,” he said.

“Queenslanders rode the unbelievable high of the quarter-final penalty shootout win over France, lifting the roof off the best football stadium in the country.

“Around Australia, we were united behind this fantastic team. They made us all incredibly proud.”