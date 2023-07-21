'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World

Dating can be tough; it is virtually impossible to find 'the one'. To find that special someone amongst the mountains of people out there. Someone you are just slightly attracted to has a few things in common and isn't a complete weirdo.

Sure, we could wait until AI becomes so advanced that you could just marry your laptop, but that could be weeks away from happening.

Maybe just give up on dating altogether. Well, not so fast, because you might be missing out on experiencing the latest psychological abuse: 'Ghost lighting'.

According to Lad Bible, 'Ghost lighting' is a combination of Ghosting (the act of ceasing all contact with the person you are dating for no particular reason) and Gas lighting (I already told you what gas lighting is in the first paragraph; I think you are going crazy).

So, the person you are dating not only stops contacting you together but then turns up down the track and denies that they ever ghosted you, making you question your own sanity.

It sounds horrible, and it is; not only do you suffer the heartbreak of the person who you thought was into you suddenly disappearing, but then you have to handle that Ghost turning up and saying none of that happened; the ghosting was all in your head.

Of course, if you are Ghost lighted, just know that you are not the problem. The person doing the ghost lighting is obviously afraid of confrontation and accepting their own actions.

Being Ghost lit is a blessing because you have dodged a bullet; you did not want to date that person because they are emotionally abusive. Just don't go back to them and date the Ghost again.