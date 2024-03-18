The Project

Get Your Tissues Ready, Because ‘The Notebook’ Musical Has Just Opened On Broadway

‘The Notebook’ has long been a favourite for those who want to sit and have a good cry.

Now, you can do that in a theatre with hundreds of other people, and have a singalong as well.

‘The Notebook’ Musical has debuted on Broadway, based on the tear-jerking novel by Nicholas Sparks.

At the opening night at the Schoenfield Theatre, Sparks said “you get a little weepy” watching it.

So it’s a good thing that they’re selling ‘The Notebook’ branded tissue boxes at the merch stands,

"I guess this is one of the hottest little merch on Broadway, according to articles that I've been reading," Sparks told CBS News.

"It is a tissue box. It's got the logo of the play!"

Much of the cast, including Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Dorian Harewood and Ryan Vasquez - who play main characters Allie and Noah at different life stages - have all reprised their roles from the musical’s debut run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2022.

The script was adapted by Bekah Brustetter, while Ingrid Michaelson wrote the lyrics and music.

"That was a story inspired by my ex-wife's grandparents," Sparks said.

"They met when they were young, they were separated for years, she meets someone else, she comes back, finds her first true love, and they live long and happy. And then, in their final years, age begins to take its toll."

