Gen Z Boss Has A Very Unique Way Of Getting His Staff Into The Office

Kyle Hunt is the 25-year-old CEO of Health Care Providers Association (HCPA), the digital consulting firm Provider Digital, and the medicinal cannabis supplier Rumen.

And Kyle isn’t your regular kind of boss. He’s hit out at “boring” boomer bosses and revealed some of the big differences he’s made in the workplace that he feels make a positive impact on the business.

Firstly, Kyle isn’t a fan of business jargon. You won’t catch him saying things like “circle back”.

“If you use super formal language, how are you going to build a personal relationship? You may as well let them talk how they talk as long as they respect each other,” he said.

He added that he finds formal language “awkward” and that it should only be used if someone is being fired or disciplinary action needs to be taken.

“You need to be quite clear on why, but apart from that, informal is the way to go,” he said.

Mr Hunt says he also doesn’t micromanage and that micromanagement only really occurs when you hire the wrong people.

“When you hire the wrong people, there’s micromanaging; when you hire the right people, micromanaging doesn’t exist because they don’t require it,” he said.

But best of all, what is the 25-year-old’s approach to getting people into the office and being excited about work? He hides money around the office and lets them hunt for it.

“Sometimes we hide money through the entire building and give them 30 minutes on a timer,” he said. He hides up to $1000 in cash around the place and when people are “free” they can go and try to find some. If that’s not going to make you come into the office I don’t know what will.