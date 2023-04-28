Former MAFS Star Creates GoFundMe After His Instagram Was Hacked

Married at First Sight contestant Nick Furphy has made a last-ditch effort to restore his Instagram account after scammers hacked it.

The reality star, who appeared on season four of MAFS Australia, decided to start a GoFundMe, which has since been deleted, to raise funds to restore his account because he "can't make a living, go to events, or even pick up chicks".

With the account hacked and lost, Nick can only regain access if he pays $3633 to a company to restore it.

"Help a reality star in need as he fights to get his Instagram account back from the clutches of evil hackers! This poor guy's entire livelihood and happiness depends on his verified Instagram account," Nick wrote in the GoFundMe description, according to the Daily Mail.

"Without it, Nick can't make a living, go to events, or even pick up chicks! (Okay, maybe that last one isn't so important, but you get the idea)."

"I am not just asking for money to restore Nick's Instagram account, but for your support in getting back to... what he does best: entertaining and inspiring others."

"Your contribution will help Nick regain control of my online presence and continue to provide for myself and my loved ones (sic).

"I understand that this is a difficult time for everyone, but if you are able to donate any amount, no matter how small, it would be greatly appreciated."

According to the Daily Mail, Nick's biggest donation to date was $35 from Gold Coast businessman Dan Hunjas.