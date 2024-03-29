Former Billionaire Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail

The crypto-currency whiz-kid, who in less than three years, built a multi-billion-dollar empire, and then lost it all.

Bankman-Fried has now been sentenced to 25 years in prison for swindling more than $12 billion from users of his now-bankrupt crypto trading platform FTX.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers called for leniency - citing the 32 year olds' autism and positive intentions.

But prosecutors proved he acted out of greed; using customers’ cash to make risky investments, shower politicians with donations, and buy luxury properties.

Bankman-Fried victims, prosecutors said, were “thousands of everyday people”, including some from war-torn and unstable countries, who had entrusted their life savings to FTX.

In court, the former wunderkind declared he was sorry for a series of bad decisions. But the judge called Bankman-Fried remorseless, saying his efforts to present himself as a good guy were just an act and that his goal was power and influence.