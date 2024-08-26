The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Foo Fighters Hit Out At Donald Trump Using Their Song At Rallies

Foo Fighters Hit Out At Donald Trump Using Their Song At Rallies

The Foo Fighters have hit out at Donald Trump for using one of the band's songs at a rally.

Trump used 'My Hero' at his Arizona rally to welcome Robert F. Kennedy Jr. onto the stage, with the latter announcing his support for Trump after dropping out as an independent of the Presidential race.

The Foo Fighters then released a statement on Billboard, decrying Trump's use of their song.

"Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it," the statement said.

They added that "further actions are being taken", Billboard reported, with all royalties being donated to Kamala Harris' campaign.

The Foo Fighters also made it "clear" on social media that they had not given Trump permission to use their song.

X account 'Wu Tang is for the Children' tweeted the band asking, "Hey @foofighters, did you let Trump use 'My Hero' to welcome RFK Jr. on stage?"

To which the band's account replied, "No."

A screenshot of the interaction was then shared by the Foo Fighters' account with the caption, "Let us be clear".

Thousands Of Redheads Gather To Show Off Their Luscious Locks
NEXT STORY

Thousands Of Redheads Gather To Show Off Their Luscious Locks

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Thousands Of Redheads Gather To Show Off Their Luscious Locks

    Thousands Of Redheads Gather To Show Off Their Luscious Locks

    Natural redheads from across the globe have gathered in the southern Dutch town of Tilburg for the annual Redhead Days festival to celebrate their hair colour.
    US Man Sues Employer For Discrimination Over Public Urination Firing

    US Man Sues Employer For Discrimination Over Public Urination Firing

    A former Lenovo salesman with ‘a serious bladder condition’ is seeking US$1.5 million from the company after being fired for publicly urinating in a hotel lobby whilst on a work trip.
    British Officials Have Press Release Drafted For The Eventual Death Of Larry The Cat, Beloved Resident Of Downing Street

    British Officials Have Press Release Drafted For The Eventual Death Of Larry The Cat, Beloved Resident Of Downing Street

    Senior British officials have confirmed that a press release and graphics are drafted “ready for the sad day [Larry the cat] goes”.
    Lily Allen Defends Decision To Return Rescue Puppy

    Lily Allen Defends Decision To Return Rescue Puppy

    Lily Allen has released a statement defending her decision to return her new puppy to a shelter.
    Drew Barrymore To Work On Giving Guests More Personal Space

    Drew Barrymore To Work On Giving Guests More Personal Space

    Drew Barrymore has acknowledged that she might need to give guests on her talk show a bit more personal space, saying that she will do her best to practice social distancing.