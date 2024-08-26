Foo Fighters Hit Out At Donald Trump Using Their Song At Rallies

Trump used 'My Hero' at his Arizona rally to welcome Robert F. Kennedy Jr. onto the stage, with the latter announcing his support for Trump after dropping out as an independent of the Presidential race.

The Foo Fighters then released a statement on Billboard, decrying Trump's use of their song.

"Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it," the statement said.

They added that "further actions are being taken", Billboard reported, with all royalties being donated to Kamala Harris' campaign.

The Foo Fighters also made it "clear" on social media that they had not given Trump permission to use their song.

X account 'Wu Tang is for the Children' tweeted the band asking, "Hey @foofighters, did you let Trump use 'My Hero' to welcome RFK Jr. on stage?"

To which the band's account replied, "No."

A screenshot of the interaction was then shared by the Foo Fighters' account with the caption, "Let us be clear".