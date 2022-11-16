Fast Food Delivery Company Deliveroo To Stop Operating In Australia

The company released a statement on Wednesday, calling it a “sad announcement”.

“This has been a difficult decision to make,” the statement said.

“We have enjoyed serving you the amazing food Australia is known for, working with thousands of brilliant restaurants and riders.”

The British-owned company landed in Australia in 2015, before Uber Eats did, but was eventually overshadowed.

Despite operating in nearly a dozen countries, it has already left the German, Taiwanese, Spanish and Dutch markets.

Services via the app have already been suspended.

According to OzStudies, the company has a delivery network of more than 30,000 drivers and riders.