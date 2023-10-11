Experts Suggest The Best Plane Seat For Sleep Is Left Side Window Seat

Trying to sleep on a plane sucks, it sucks heaps. The horrible, cramped seats, the noise of your fellow passengers coughing and sneezing, plus the fear of turbulence rattling the aircraft at any moment makes getting some shut-eye an absolute nightmare.

You contort your body into unnatural positions in a desperate search for some sort of comfort, the armrest digging into your side, and your knees pushed up into the seat in front of you.

It's a battle of wills between your exhausted mind and the less-than-ideal sleeping conditions. But if you could just get a little bit of sleep, you could arrive at your destination well-rested and not spend the first six days of your seven-day holiday recovering from jet lag.

Well, fear not, because according to Lad Bible, experts have the perfect place on a plane to get forty winks.

First off, don't sleep near the back of the plane; that's too close to the toilets – the sound and smells from the bog are not ideal for a snooze.

Also, don't sit in the aisle, you'll both be disturbed by the food trolley going past and also people getting up to use the toilet.

The best spot is a window seat, the left side of the aircraft in the middle of the plane. The left side is supposedly better, because some planes have seats in the centre of the left, thus leaning up against the left side is more comfortable.

But if you can't grab one of those seats, your next best option is behind the bulkhead, where you will have a bit more legroom and no one in front of you watching a movie and laughing hysterically.

So grab those seats if you want a nice siesta, or don't fly and travel by ship, where you get rocked to sleep by the gentle ocean waves.