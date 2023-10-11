The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Experts Suggest The Best Plane Seat For Sleep Is Left Side Window Seat

Experts Suggest The Best Plane Seat For Sleep Is Left Side Window Seat

Experts have revealed the best and worst seats to book for a flight if you want to get some shut-eye.

Trying to sleep on a plane sucks, it sucks heaps. The horrible, cramped seats, the noise of your fellow passengers coughing and sneezing, plus the fear of turbulence rattling the aircraft at any moment makes getting some shut-eye an absolute nightmare.

You contort your body into unnatural positions in a desperate search for some sort of comfort, the armrest digging into your side, and your knees pushed up into the seat in front of you.

It's a battle of wills between your exhausted mind and the less-than-ideal sleeping conditions. But if you could just get a little bit of sleep, you could arrive at your destination well-rested and not spend the first six days of your seven-day holiday recovering from jet lag.

Well, fear not, because according to Lad Bible, experts have the perfect place on a plane to get forty winks.

First off, don't sleep near the back of the plane; that's too close to the toilets – the sound and smells from the bog are not ideal for a snooze.

Also, don't sit in the aisle, you'll both be disturbed by the food trolley going past and also people getting up to use the toilet.

The best spot is a window seat, the left side of the aircraft in the middle of the plane. The left side is supposedly better, because some planes have seats in the centre of the left, thus leaning up against the left side is more comfortable.

But if you can't grab one of those seats, your next best option is behind the bulkhead, where you will have a bit more legroom and no one in front of you watching a movie and laughing hysterically.

So grab those seats if you want a nice siesta, or don't fly and travel by ship, where you get rocked to sleep by the gentle ocean waves.

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention
NEXT STORY

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Advertisement

Related Articles

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Researchers studying the mating behaviour of common frogs found that female frogs would play dead to avoid their male counterparts.
Shelter Dog Named ‘Cheeto’ After Being Rescued From Cheese Ball Container

Shelter Dog Named ‘Cheeto’ After Being Rescued From Cheese Ball Container

A rescue dog, nicknamed ‘Cheeto’, is recovering at a Michigan animal shelter after his head got stuck in a plastic cheese ball container for three days.
American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

An American woman living in Sydney has shared her delight at Australians manners while riding the bus.
Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

A couple from the US hiked over a kilometre in their wedding dresses to get married on top of a mountain.
UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

British television personality Holly Willoughby has announced she is leaving ITV’s ‘This Morning’, just days after a man was charged in an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.