Experts Reveal That People With Certain Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat On You

A survey conducted by Ashley Madison, a dating website for married people, has revealed that there are certain professions that are more likely than others to participate in infidelity.

Professionals at Ashley Madison surveyed more than 2,600 members of their website and discovered that cheaters tend to have average jobs and earn less than $75,000 annually.

For men, some of these careers included tradies, tech workers, engineers, sales managers, and construction workers.

Interestingly, when it comes to women, those who cheat are often in care-giving roles, such as nurses, teachers, marketing executives, stay at home mums, and hospitality workers.

More than a third of Ashley Madison members who cheat are married and are parents to children aged between 18-25, with experts claiming that they are often ‘empty nesters looking to fill their lives elsewhere' after their children grow up.

Dr Tammy Nelson, a sex and relationship therapist, said ”when people are looking to cheat, they pick one of two kinds of partners; either someone exactly like them, or someone whose personality seems totally opposite to their own”.

“Finding someone with a different temperament and background can be intriguing and exciting. Meanwhile, someone with similar traits can feel familiar, which can make it more comfortable if someone is nervous or unsure about starting an affair.”

