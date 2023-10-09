The Project

Expert Reveals Why You Should Never Sleep With Mirrors Facing Your Bed

An expert has explained why you should never sleep with mirrors facing your bed.

Because it’s weird, it’s super weird if you can see yourself while you’re lying in your bed. Minds out the gutter too; I’m just talking from a practical standpoint of wanting to relax and fall asleep; you don’t want you staring back at you. The mirror reminds you that the wrinkles under your eyes are because you went to bed at 9 but scrolled until 2 and now you’ve got to be up in 4 hours.

While my thing is a valid projection, and I thank you for enduring, there are also other reasons experts say that a mirror facing your bed is a big no-no.

According to Feng Shui rules, mirrors opposite the bed can reflect negative thoughts and stresses, which can make sleeping very difficult. See? That’s what I said, I was just meaner.

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that refers to the arrangement of objects around us.

Putting things a little more eloquently, Sleep & Interiors Expert from Vinus, Victoria Cedeno, said, “While homeware and furniture choices ultimately depend on personal preference, incorporating Feng Shui principles can help create a home environment that feels calming and harmonious. In particular, paying attention to Feng Shui in the bedroom can promote better sleep patterns and overall wellness.”

She continued, “Feng Shui practices offer varying perspectives on the role of mirrors in the bedroom. Some suggest avoiding them altogether, while others recommend positioning them away from the bed.”

“This advice is rooted in the notion that mirrors have the power to reflect and intensify both positive and negative energy, potentially interfering with sleep quality,” Cedeno added.

All very fancy and technical but I also remembered that a mirror would also just highlight how messy my bedroom is. And my life. Yeah definitely don’t have mirrors facing your bed, maybe just get rid of anything reflective in the house altogether.

