Elmo’s Wellness Check Prompts Internet Trauma Dump

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo posted to X.

This opened the floodgates for X users to unload how they were feeling onto the children’s show character, garnering over 10,000 replies.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come,” one person wrote. “Every single day and every single week for life.”

“Elmo, I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” another said.

Rapper T-Pain replied that he was “just looking for somebody to talk to and show [him] some love.”

Comedian Skyler Higley added, “Things are dark, Elmo. it has become clear that our society is fundamentally predicated upon the exploitation of man and nature to further the violent and pernicious tendrils of imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy. But how are you? Do you still live over on Sesame Street?”

Some even threatened Elmo with extortion! “Hi, Elmo! Wire me $100,000 right now or Dorothy gets it.”

In a follow-up post, Elmo said that he was “glad he asked” how everyone was doing.

“Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you,” he wrote.

Can someone please check on Elmo?