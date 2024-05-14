Ellen DeGeneres To Return To TV With Stand-Up Special

This will be her second comedy special for Netflix, released six years after her special, Relatable.

Variety reports that the new special will hit screens in late 2024. Ellen is also kicking off a multi-city stand-up tour on June 19 in the U.S.

In a statement, Ellen alluded to her controversial exit from ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2022, which was prompted following accusations of harassment from executive producers.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said.