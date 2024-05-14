The Project

Ellen DeGeneres To Return To TV With Stand-Up Special

Ellen Degeneres is returning with her second and final Netflix stand-up special, two years after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended due to claims of a toxic workplace.

This will be her second comedy special for Netflix, released six years after her special, Relatable.

Variety reports that the new special will hit screens in late 2024. Ellen is also kicking off a multi-city stand-up tour on June 19 in the U.S.

In a statement, Ellen alluded to her controversial exit from ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2022, which was prompted following accusations of harassment from executive producers.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres said.

