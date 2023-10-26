The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Drivers Warned That Wearing A Halloween Costume While Driving Could Result In A $2000 Fine

Drivers Warned That Wearing A Halloween Costume While Driving Could Result In A $2000 Fine

Australians have been warned about an unexpected and seemingly harmless Halloween activity that could set you back the scary amount of $2000.

As the spookiest night of the year creeps closer, Dominic Wyatt from the International Drivers Association wants you to know that even the most innocent Halloween outfits might land you a hefty fine if you're caught driving in them.

Mr Wyatt emphasised that Australian laws explicitly demand safe driving practices, even on Halloween. Wearing a mask or a cumbersome costume while driving can result in fines.

That means keeping the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man (official title) costume at the car dealers and not wearing it in the actual car.

Australian road regulations require drivers to maintain proper control of their vehicles and ensure an unobstructed view of the road at all times. 

Consequently, donning costumes like ghosts, zombies, or other characters—especially those that involve masks or heavy makeup—could land you in legal trouble. This is most likely why KISS didn't drive themselves to the AFL grand final.

Wearing costumes that obstruct vision, limit mobility, or otherwise interfere with the ability to drive may result in fines and the deduction of demerit points in some areas. 

Mr Wyatt stressed that impaired vision or restricted movement can dangerously impact a driver's ability, potentially leading to accidents. Therefore, in addition to risking fines, drivers are also jeopardising their safety and that of other road users.

To avoid fines on Halloween, the IDA suggests a few tips. If your costume includes a mask, take it off while driving. Don't go overboard with the makeup if it messes with your view. Ensure your costume doesn't make you look like a walking disaster zone behind the wheel. And here's a tip: change into your costume at the party rather than driving in it. 

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
NEXT STORY

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.