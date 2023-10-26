Drivers Warned That Wearing A Halloween Costume While Driving Could Result In A $2000 Fine

As the spookiest night of the year creeps closer, Dominic Wyatt from the International Drivers Association wants you to know that even the most innocent Halloween outfits might land you a hefty fine if you're caught driving in them.

Mr Wyatt emphasised that Australian laws explicitly demand safe driving practices, even on Halloween. Wearing a mask or a cumbersome costume while driving can result in fines.

That means keeping the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man (official title) costume at the car dealers and not wearing it in the actual car.

Australian road regulations require drivers to maintain proper control of their vehicles and ensure an unobstructed view of the road at all times.

Consequently, donning costumes like ghosts, zombies, or other characters—especially those that involve masks or heavy makeup—could land you in legal trouble. This is most likely why KISS didn't drive themselves to the AFL grand final.

Wearing costumes that obstruct vision, limit mobility, or otherwise interfere with the ability to drive may result in fines and the deduction of demerit points in some areas.

Mr Wyatt stressed that impaired vision or restricted movement can dangerously impact a driver's ability, potentially leading to accidents. Therefore, in addition to risking fines, drivers are also jeopardising their safety and that of other road users.

To avoid fines on Halloween, the IDA suggests a few tips. If your costume includes a mask, take it off while driving. Don't go overboard with the makeup if it messes with your view. Ensure your costume doesn't make you look like a walking disaster zone behind the wheel. And here's a tip: change into your costume at the party rather than driving in it.