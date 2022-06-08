Dom Perrottet Mocks Former Premier, Gladys B, Recreating Her State Of Origin Tweet From 2021

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has gotten amongst the State of Origin fever — and he’s keeping his sense of humour about it, making a little jab at the person who held the state’s top job before him.

Back in 2021, Berejiklian set social media alight during the 2021 Origin series after uploading a photo of herself donning a NSW Blues beanie, holding a can of Coke Zero and staring at a small screen in the distance.

Twitter users jumped over the cringe-worthy post, responding with memes left right and centre, with the photo being a bit of a ‘moment’ of its own on social media.

To the delight of those same Twitter users, the current NSW premier (and likely his social media team…) decided to recreate the photo to give everyone a bit of a chuckle.

Compare the pair:

“Dom Perrottet has unknowingly created an obligation on all NSW Premiers forevermore to s**tpost this precise tweet every year,” Cameron Briggs added. Let’s see if it becomes a tradition.