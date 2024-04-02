The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Divorce Rings Are Gaining Popularity Among Newly Single Women

Divorce Rings Are Gaining Popularity Among Newly Single Women

Divorce rings are gaining popularity as a stylish way to repurpose engagement or wedding rings after a marriage ends.

Choosing a wedding ring can be tough. You are potentially going to wear this ring for the rest of your life; it needs to look nice but not be too over the top. 

I suppose if you don’t like the ring, you can always just get divorced, but then you are presented with a brand new problem… choosing a divorce ring.

According to The New York Times, divorce rings are a thing now, gaining popularity after model Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of her Divorce rings on Instagram. 

She remodelled the engagement rings she received from her ex-husband (film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard) into two brand new beautiful divorce bands. 

The post was incredibly popular, with over 1.1 million likes as of writing.

But some people in the comments weren’t so keen and, as usual, unreasonably judgmental, with one person commenting, "Divorce is not an accomplishment; it is a personal failure," and another one saying, "Divorce isn’t trendy or cool. This is so wack." 

To be fair, using the word ‘wack’ in 2024 is arguably quite ‘wack’.

But who cares? If you want to buy jewellery to celebrate any occasion, go for it. Why should your old engagement or wedding rings go to waste? Change the way Divorce is perceived.

As Ratajkowski explained to The New York Times, “I would like there to be a perspective that allows space for the fact that leaving a relationship is often a remarkable and brave act”.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour
NEXT STORY

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour

Advertisement

Related Articles

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour

Politicians Could Soon Have Pay Docked For Bad Behaviour

In Canberra, politicians are finally cracking down on a notoriously lawless group: politicians.
Is Australia Ready To Legalise Marijuana As Another European Country Changes Laws

Is Australia Ready To Legalise Marijuana As Another European Country Changes Laws

Another European country has legalised recreational marijuana use.
Twisties Launch "Unique" New Spicy Ramen Flavour

Twisties Launch "Unique" New Spicy Ramen Flavour

Twisties are turning up the heat with their brand new "Spicy Ramen" flavour.
Tori Spelling Tells Husband She Has Filed For Divorce During Podcast Recording

Tori Spelling Tells Husband She Has Filed For Divorce During Podcast Recording

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling called her estranged husband, Dean McDermott during the first episode of her new podcast, misSPELLING, to inform him she had filed for divorce.
Boeing Plane Forced To Turn Around After Toilet Leaks Raw Sewage Into Cabin

Boeing Plane Forced To Turn Around After Toilet Leaks Raw Sewage Into Cabin

A plane flying from Frankfurt, Germany, to San Francisco, U.S., has had to turn back after a toilet leaked and spilled raw sewage into the cabin.