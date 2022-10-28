Disney Unveils First Plus Size Heroine In New Film

Disney will release a new short animated movie, ‘Reflect’, which tells the story of Bianca.

Bianca is a ballet dancer who ‘battles her own reflection’ as the film focuses on body dysmorphia.

The film is the first time Disney has created a plus-size female heroine in any of its movies.

The short film is directed by Hillary Bradfield — whose credits include the hit Disney movies “Frozen 2” and “Encanto”.

“Reflect” is part of the Mouse House’s “Short Circuit” series of experimental films devoted to topics such as developing one’s self-esteem and promoting “body positivity,” or acceptance of physiques regardless of size and shape.