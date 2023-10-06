David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

In a new Netflix documentary, Beckham, the couple share details surrounding the time the pair met in 1997.

"I just fancied him, and it was as simple as that," Victoria explained. "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard; we're very working class."

At this point, David pokes his head through the door and says, "Be honest!"

"I am being honest," Posh Spice replied.

"What car did your dad drive you to school in?" David asks.

"It's not a simple answer. It depends," she says before admitting, "Okay, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce." Mrs Beckham wasn't known as Posh Spice for nothing.

According to the BBC, Victoria grew up in Essex, England, in a house with a pool. This led music manager Simon Fuller to dub her Posh Spice when the iconic girl group formed in 1994.

Posh Spice and the soccer superstar got married in 1999, but the couple was rocked by a cheating scandal when David apparently cheated on Victoria when he was transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2003.

"It was the hardest period for us," Victoria said in the documentary.

"Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

"Victoria's everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult," David said.

"But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

The pair share four children, Brooklyn 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.