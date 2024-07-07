The Project

Cyclist Receives Fine For Kissing His Wife During Tour De France

French cyclist Julien Bernard has been fined for kissing his wife during a Tour de France time trial.

The time trial was for cycling, he didn’t receive a penalty for taking too long to kiss his wife. I just want to clear that up. 

The ICU or International Cycling Union, said the fine was for "unseemly or inappropriate behaviour during the race and damage to the image of the sport". Bernard was ordered to pay 200 Swiss Francs ($223) for making people think that cyclists love their spouses. 

Bernard later said on social media that he apologises to the UCI for "having damaged the image of the sport" but said he was willing to pay the fine "every day and relive this moment". Smooth, Bernie, real smooth. Someone’s going to be getting a lot more smooches after posting that. 

The time trail in question is a short course of 23.3km and is one of two legs in the race where cyclists race against the clock and takes place in the renowned wine region of Burgundy. As Bernard reached the top of a climb, friends ran towards him holding signs and his wife stepped out and gave him a kiss as she held their son who was dressed in a replica cycling kit. 

I mean honestly. Do these people have no shame? How will the cycling world ever recover from this?

In an interview after the race, Bernard told reporters, “It was really incredible. My wife has been organising this with some friends for a few weeks now and she did a really, really good job. On a time trial, you have time to enjoy yourself. It's these moments that keep me going and cycling."

Personally I think there’s no room in sports for affection of any kind. If I had my way, all kissers would have their lips removed and their bikes destroyed in a fire. But whatever, two hundred bucks will cover it. 

