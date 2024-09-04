The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Couples Offered $59,000 To Get Married And Have Kids

Couples Offered $59,000 To Get Married And Have Kids

The South Korean city of Busan is offering couples AU$59,000 to get married and have children.

South Korea has the lowest birth rate in the world, with the fertility rate plummeting to 0.72 children per woman.

The city of Busan has set up pilot projects where eligible singles aged between 23 and 43 who live or work in the district will be evaluated and invited to an event where they meet other singles.

For each match at this event, both people in the couple will be given AU$556.

From there, if the couple fall in love and are able to get their families to meet in preparation for marriage, the local council will give them an additional $1,106 each.

If the couple then decides to get married, they’ll be given roughly AU$22,130 as congratulations.

The council will then offer the newlyweds AU$33,197 for a house deposit or $885 a month for rent for five years.

All these monetary bonuses could add up to anywhere between AU$59,000 and AU$78,400.

If this project is successful, the city plans to expand the program to include foreign nationals who work or live in the region.

“This project is designed to overcome the demographic crisis amid South Korea’s low birth rate by forming a multicultural local community in the future,” Saha-gu district head Lee Gap-jun told South Korean media.

Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead
NEXT STORY

Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead

Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead

A Norwegian beluga whale, who was rumoured to be a Russian spy, has been found dead.
Russian Airstrike Kills 51 Ukrainians

Russian Airstrike Kills 51 Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to hold Russia accountable for a deadly airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava.
Spanish Singles Ditch Dating Apps In Favor Of Upside-Down Pineapples

Spanish Singles Ditch Dating Apps In Favor Of Upside-Down Pineapples

Spanish singles are using fruit as a sexy secret symbol in supermarkets to let others know they’re single and ready to mingle.
Elton John Has Been Left With Limited Vision After A Severe Eye Infection

Elton John Has Been Left With Limited Vision After A Severe Eye Infection

Elton John has revealed that he has been left with limited vision in one eye after suffering a severe eye infection over the summer.
Australia Post Launches Special Kids’ Showtime Greats Stamp Collection

Australia Post Launches Special Kids’ Showtime Greats Stamp Collection

Australia Post is immortalising some of Australia’s most iconic children’s television series and films, with a unique Kids’ Showtime Greats collectable stamp collection hitting participating Australia Post outlets this week.