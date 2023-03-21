Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know

Dog lovers around the world all agree the fluffy behind a corgi is like no other and is the adorable feature that makes the breed so popular.

But owners have recently discovered the bubble butt of a corgi is more literal than just describing the round nature of the breed's behind.

A recent video posted to TikTok found that the bubble butt of a corgi floats in water.

"Today, I learned that corgi butts can float. Not sure what to do with this info other than share it with you. 14/10 what a good buoy," the video was captioned.

Testing this new amazing discovery, a corgi owner can repeatedly be seen pushing down their fur baby's butt in a bath of water.

The butt submerges when pushed and re-emerges above the water, with the butt floating on top of the water.

According to the Daily Mail, experts claim corgis butts are made of almost 80 per cent fat instead of muscle fibre.

The excess fat is due to the dog's large head and short legs, causing more weight to be distributed to the back of its body.

This really does give a new meaning to the nickname 'bubble butt'.

Many in the comments were also excited to learn of this discovery.

"Imagine you're drowning, and the lifeguard throws this good boi at you," one user said.

"His back end is fully loaded with dog farts," another joked.