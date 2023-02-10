The Project

Cool New Fashion Item Called 'Big Red Cartoon Boots' Take Off

Clowns are so hot right now.

Keeping up with the latest fashion trends can be hard; there are so many different fashion labels, all with their own individual cutting-edge styles, keeping tabs on what’s in and what’s out while also making sure what you’re buying isn’t just some art collectives' weird prank.

Well, now American Avant-Garde clothing store MSCHF has released a pair of footwear so strange even the most dedicated fashion slave will think twice before popping down to the shops in them: the Big Red Boot.

Looking identical to the Japanese cartoon robot child Astro Boy’s boots, these large round red shoes are a real statement item if your statement is ‘I’m a Japanese robot boy who can shoot lasers out of my bum’.

They have a large red base and go all the way up to the knee with a cute little bulge at the top. There is very little info on the site about the materials these boots are made of, but

I’m going to assume rubber or plastic; either way, don’t wear these things on a hot day, or you will sweat heaps.

But this isn’t out of the ordinary for MSCHF; they are renowned for releasing strange clothing or food products that feel like a joke.

Including the Big Fruit Loop - which was a box of cereal containing just one giant sugary ring; eat the rich ice cream – a series of ice creams on a stick that resembled billionaires, and of course, Lil Nas X’s Satan shoes – a pair of sneakers containing real human blood.

If it’s a joke or not, I don’t care; I’m looking forward to seeing someone walking down the street in these big red boots and tripping over because they are ridiculous and not practical footwear.

Image: Garrett Bruce / MSCHF

