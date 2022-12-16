Coles Imposes Limits On Frozen Chip Purchases Amid Shortage

If you're a fan of grabbing some frozen chips or potatoes from the freezer department, you might have to switch to making them from scratch.

Ongoing weather issues such as floods and droughts have impacted growers' ability to produce a consistent harvest.

As such, Coles has imposed a nationwide temporary purchase limit for frozen potato chips.

A Coles statement said: “Due to supply issues of frozen potato chips, we have introduced a temporary purchase limit of two items per transaction.

"The ongoing wet weather in key processing potato growing regions, particularly in Tasmania, has impacted growers' planting windows and caused delays in planting and in getting farm machinery on-farm for paddock preparation," Shaun Lindhe, AUSVEG's National Manager of Communications explained in a statement to 9Honey.

"On top of this, growers in the region are facing significant increases in the costs of production for critical farm inputs, including fertiliser, energy, fuel, labour and chemicals, which is adding to the burden that growers are facing in trying to get their crops planted, harvested and sent to processors."

Unfortunately for Aussie growers, any increased prices shoppers may see on the shelf are not necessarily passed on to farmers.