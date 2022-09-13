The Project

Coca-Cola Is Discontinuing Lift To Replace It With New Sprite Flavour

Coca-Cola has canned one of Australia’s classic soft drinks and will replace it with a new Sprite flavour.

Fans of Lift will not be able to purchase ready-to-drink varieties of the product by the end of 2022, News.com reported.

“Ready-to-drink formats of Lift will be phased out of stores by the end of September 2022, except for Glass 330mL, which will be phased out by the end of 2022,” a Coca-Cola spokesperson said.

In good news, there are no plans to discontinue the post-mix variety - a syrup-based concentrate - used by restaurants at the moment.

Or desperate Aussies can travel to New Zealand, as there are no plans to discontinue the drink over the ditch just yet. Instead, Coca-Cola will be releasing a new Sprite flavour in Australia.

“After listening to our customers, our focus is on our new Sprite Lemon+ range, which we believe will be popular with our existing Lift drinkers,” the spokesperson said.

Sprite Lemon+ also contains caffeine, which was not in Lift.

The new flavour, which has already hit the shelves, does not taste like Lift and has been labelled by social media users as “stronger” in flavour.

