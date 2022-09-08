The Project

Cathy Freeman's Daughter Shows Her Skills At Athletics Carnival

Cathy Freeman's daughter astounds spectators with her athletics carnival performance.

The child of Australian Olympic icon Cathy Freeman stole the show at a school athletics competition.

If she's anything like Cathy, she was probably running before she could walk.

Cathy's daughter competed in the 100m sprint, 200m, relay and high jump at Murrumbeena athletics track, where the district event was held.

Apparently, the youngster wowed those attending by absolutely dominating on the day.

Onlookers stood in awe as the 11-year-old stormed to the head of the race for her school.

According to the Herald Sun, one attendee said she had a great running technique, and it was easy to draw comparisons with her mother.

If that kid's chosen path in life is the running track, then they likely have a bright future ahead of them.

