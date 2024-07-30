Carl’s Jr To Shut Aussie Stores After Going Into Voluntary Administration

KPMG announced that David Hardy, George Georges, and Emily Seeckts had been appointed administrators of fast-food stores in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.

Twenty-four stores across the country are affected, and hundreds of jobs were set to be lost.

KPMG voluntary administrators have now assumed day-to-day control of CJ’s Group.

In a statement, KPMG Australia said they would be focusing on “stabilising” the operations of the Group.

“We will be conducting an immediate sale process of the existing store network and operations,” Hardy said.

“We will be working with all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers and landlords, to maximise the outcome for all parties.”

CJ’s Group independently owns and operates 24 restaurants, while it is a master licensee to another 25 locations which are owned and operated by third-party sub-licensees.

The 25 independently owned and operated stores are not included in the voluntary administration.

Only four stores are expected to remain open under CJ’s Group, while the other 20 closed immediately.