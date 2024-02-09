Bunnings Customers Left Fuming After Hammerbarn Merchandise Sold Online With A Hefty Markup

The limited-edition range Bluey merchandise included the 'husband gnomes' Hecuba, Jeremy and Tony, which a Bunnings spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo News Australia were "the most sought-after product" saying "all floor stock sold out".

The collection also included dog toys, craft kids, a bucket hat, a tote bag and a bag tag.

The range has been hugely popular, with many stores selling out over the weekend. Now the merchandise is turning up on eBay, with resellers pricing some items at over $100 each, and in some cases, full sets, which include all four gnomes, are priced at an eye-watering $1,000.

"Beware of eBay resellers," one person warned on social media on Saturday after noticing four gnomes selling for $400 on eBay – a hefty $324 markup.

Airing their frustrations online, people agreed it's an "absolute rip-off", with one person saying, "It wouldn't surprise me if the reason so many are sold out is because of eBay resellers profiteering".

Adrian Pearce, Bunnings GM – Merchandise apologised to the customers who had missed out, but ensured that they're working hard to add additional stock as soon as possible.

"We are doing our best to ensure as many customers as possible have access to shop the range by selling products in-store only, and placing product limits on Bluey garden gnomes, however the popularity of Hammerbarn has exceeded our expectations," he told Yahoo.