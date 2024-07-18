Britney Spears Hits Back At ‘Boring’ Osbourne Family

In a post to Instagram, the popstar declared her love for actress Kate Beckinsale while simultaneously hitting back at the Osbourne family.

"I adore Kate Beckinsale, especially because she's from London. I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG, saying she needs more age-appropriate content," Britney said, adding that she thinks the British actor is " pretty badass".

The Toxic singer went on to say "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!!!"

Spears posted the long-winded response to the Osbourne family after they discussed her on their podcast, The Osbournes.

Ozzy was responding to a fan question to his daughter Kelly about TikTok dances when he said he was "fed up" with seeing the "poor old" pop star's dancing videos, adding "It's sad, very, very sad."

The rockstar's son, Jack, said "Save Britney," referring to Spears' former conservatorship, to which Kelly replied "I know. I feel so sorry for her."

Ozzy's wife Sharon called Britney a "poor little thing" and said the situation was "heartbreaking".