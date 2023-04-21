Boston Marathon Runner Caught Short Needing To Take A Number 2 And Is Caught On Camera

Running causes the body to divert blood from the GI tract to the muscles, which can result in a runner diverting from the track and, in this particular instance, onto the lawn of a local resident.

One Boston homeowner was rather astounded to stumble upon one of the athletes squatting in his garden and relieving themselves right there on his previously unfertilised lawn.

Despite the many portable toilets located around the 42km marathon track, apparently, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

The footage was caught on a doorbell camera and later uploaded to Twitter, where it caused quite a divide. While many defended the athlete's antics, some were quick to put themselves in the shoes of the homeowner.

One poster said, “People are weird as hell, man, I would be livid if someone took a shit on my property, running a marathon or not.”

And I’m with them. I, too, would be very upset, to say the least, if I went to fetch the paper and saw someone with their shorts around their ankles, curling one out in my yard.

And while we’re on the subject of paper… I’m assuming they didn’t have any with them? Makes it even worse.

Image: Twitter @BabzOnTheMic