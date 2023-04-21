The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Boston Marathon Runner Caught Short Needing To Take A Number 2 And Is Caught On Camera

Boston Marathon Runner Caught Short Needing To Take A Number 2 And Is Caught On Camera

Most of us know the urge to take a sudden dump, but most of us have never run a marathon.

Running causes the body to divert blood from the GI tract to the muscles, which can result in a runner diverting from the track and, in this particular instance, onto the lawn of a local resident.

One Boston homeowner was rather astounded to stumble upon one of the athletes squatting in his garden and relieving themselves right there on his previously unfertilised lawn.

Despite the many portable toilets located around the 42km marathon track, apparently, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

The footage was caught on a doorbell camera and later uploaded to Twitter, where it caused quite a divide. While many defended the athlete's antics, some were quick to put themselves in the shoes of the homeowner.

One poster said, “People are weird as hell, man, I would be livid if someone took a shit on my property, running a marathon or not.”

And I’m with them. I, too, would be very upset, to say the least, if I went to fetch the paper and saw someone with their shorts around their ankles, curling one out in my yard.

And while we’re on the subject of paper… I’m assuming they didn’t have any with them? Makes it even worse.

Image: Twitter @BabzOnTheMic

Lucky Passengers Score $24,248 First Class Airline Tickets For Just $1,323 Due To Online Glitch
NEXT STORY

Lucky Passengers Score $24,248 First Class Airline Tickets For Just $1,323 Due To Online Glitch

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lucky Passengers Score $24,248 First Class Airline Tickets For Just $1,323 Due To Online Glitch

Lucky Passengers Score $24,248 First Class Airline Tickets For Just $1,323 Due To Online Glitch

An airfare ticketing website has accidentally sold über expensive first-class tickets for a fraction of the cost due to a technical error.
Influencer Tully Smyth Announces Paid Partnership With IVF Clinic

Influencer Tully Smyth Announces Paid Partnership With IVF Clinic

Aussie influencer Tully Smyth has divided the internet after announcing a paid partnership with fertility clinic Monash IVF.
Twitter Removes Blue Ticks From All Users Unless They Are Paying $7

Twitter Removes Blue Ticks From All Users Unless They Are Paying $7

After several false starts, Twitter is removing the blue checks that help high-profile users verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.
Optus Customers Begin Class Action Law Suit Following Data Hack

Optus Customers Begin Class Action Law Suit Following Data Hack

Former and current customers whose personal information, including key identity documents was compromised during the Optus data breach have launched a lawsuit against the telco.
Prince William Seen Taking Table Reservations At An Indian Restaurant

Prince William Seen Taking Table Reservations At An Indian Restaurant

An unsuspecting caller has found themselves speaking to Prince William after phoning up an Indian restaurant to make a dinner reservation.