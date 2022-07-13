BMW May Start To Charge Customers A Subscription For Things Like Heated Seats

Well BMW is toying with the idea of adding features to its cars that can only be added via subscription, once you have paid for your new wheels.

However, it won’t be coming down under for a while, with BMW saying they won’t be doing the subscription on any of its range.

The subscription first appeared in overseas markets on the ConnectedDrive story early in July and included features like a heated steering wheel subscription and heated seats.

All the features could be sampled on a one-month trial.

One month of heated front seats was $29, while a heated steering wheel was $19.