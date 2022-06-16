The Project

Bluey Introduces First Auslan Signing Character In A New Special Episode

The top-rated Australian children's show has introduced a new character for a special episode of Bluey.

The iconic animated series loved by kids and grown-ups almost alike debuted a new character named Dougie, another little pup who loves the playground. 

However, the character Dougie is deaf and is depicted as using Auslan to communicate with his mum.

Dougie and his mum (voiced by Miranda Tapsell) are in the episode "Turtleboy", which is centred on a turtle toy found at the playground, first by Bingo and Bandit and then by Dougie and his mum.

The episode highlights the similarities between Dougie and Bingo, showcasing that even though Dougie is deaf, he is just like Bingo in every other way.

