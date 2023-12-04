Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

The Grammy winner went on to say, “I like boys and girls. Leave me alone about it, please literally, who cares stream ‘What was I made for’.”

The musician made headlines around the world after revealing she is attracted to women in her cover story interview with Variety.

In the interview, Eilish said she “never really felt like she could relate to girls very well” and that she is “attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” Eislish said.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Eilish confirmed the outing on the red carpet of the Variety Hitmakers event on Saturday, telling media she hadn’t intended to come out that way.

“But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” she said.

“But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” she continued.