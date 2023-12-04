The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

Billie Eilish Slams Variety For “Outing” Her On The Red Carpet

The singer-songwriter has taken to social media to air her frustrations with Variety, writing in a post on Instagram, “Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am."

The Grammy winner went on to say, “I like boys and girls. Leave me alone about it, please literally, who cares stream ‘What was I made for’.” 

The musician made headlines around the world after revealing she is attracted to women in her cover story interview with Variety

In the interview, Eilish said she “never really felt like she could relate to girls very well” and that she is “attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” Eislish said. 

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Eilish confirmed the outing on the red carpet of the Variety Hitmakers event on Saturday, telling media she hadn’t intended to come out that way. 

“But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” she said. 

“But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” she continued. 

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises
NEXT STORY

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Advertisement

Related Articles

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

The 2024 Euros are quickly approaching, but the ceremonial fixture draw was slightly derailed.
Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

As COP28 heats up in Dubai, Australia is under international pressure to sign on to a declaration that would see us go nuclear by 2050.
Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Music legend Cher has revealed in a new interview that she didn't get a writer's credit on her hit song, 'Believe', missing out on "a lot of money" as a result.
Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

A learner driver in the UK has finally passed the theory test after 59 failed attempts, spending £1,380 (over $2,600AUD) and around 60 hours on the process.
AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

A job search website has created an AI-generated image of what ‘the future remote worker’ may look like in 25 years if they don’t change their remote work habits, with a risk of developing poor posture and increased wrinkles.