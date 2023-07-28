Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

Even Barbie is named after a real person, along with a whole slew of other dolls.

Ken’s full name is Kenneth Sean Carson, named after the son of Barbie creator Ruth Handler.

HIS NAME IS KENNETH SEAN CARSON?!?!?! -my last words before I promptly perish — Sarah Sunfire ⚫️🔥 (@SarahMNeilson) July 21, 2023

Ken doll was released following outrage over Barbie being a “single woman”.

Ken is also a Pisces, which, if you know anything about astrology, I think makes a lot of sense.

And although the Ken doll is a Malibu beach bum, human Ken is actually nothing like this.

Back in 1989, human Ken spoke to the Los Angeles Times, explaining all the differences between him and his doll counterpart.

“He goes to the beach and surfs. He is all these perfect American things.”

Kenneth said that he “played the piano and went to movies with subtitles. I was a nerd - a real nerd. All the girls thought I was a jerk.”

And the icon herself, Barbie, was named after Kenneth’s sister, Barbara Millicent Roberts. The Barbie doll is also a Pisces.