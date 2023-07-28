The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

Barbie fans have been shocked to find out that not only does Ken have a middle and last name, but he’s actually named after a real person.

Even Barbie is named after a real person, along with a whole slew of other dolls.

Ken’s full name is Kenneth Sean Carson, named after the son of Barbie creator Ruth Handler.

Ken doll was released following outrage over Barbie being a “single woman”.

Ken is also a Pisces, which, if you know anything about astrology, I think makes a lot of sense.

And although the Ken doll is a Malibu beach bum, human Ken is actually nothing like this.

Back in 1989, human Ken spoke to the Los Angeles Times, explaining all the differences between him and his doll counterpart.

“He goes to the beach and surfs. He is all these perfect American things.”

Kenneth said that he “played the piano and went to movies with subtitles. I was a nerd - a real nerd. All the girls thought I was a jerk.”

And the icon herself, Barbie, was named after Kenneth’s sister, Barbara Millicent Roberts. The Barbie doll is also a Pisces.

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films
NEXT STORY

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

The success of Mattel's first-ever movie, Barbie, has seen the company jump into action, with plans to release 14 films based around the toys they own the licenses of.
Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

Australia's nuclear submarine plan is under threat, with a group of Republican party rebels in Washington threatening to scuttle the deal, asking to increase funding for America's national security.
New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

A high school in Massachusetts has used some good old-fashioned humour to get out of a situation that could have been purely embarrassing.
Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

The Aussie star will be performing at the Venetian Resort's new venue, Voltaire, starting on November 3.
Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

America is known for making already large things absolutely gigantic.