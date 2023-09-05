The Project

Bagel Brand Offering Free Bagels For A Year To Anyone Who Can Prove They Are Slightly French

An Australian bagel brand is offering free D.N.A tests for Aussies to find out how French they really are, with participants having the chance to win a year’s supply of free brioche bagels.

Recent research has shown that 16 per cent of Australians don’t know their family heritage.

Of that 16 per cent, three in five are curious to find out.

Research has also found that 1.2 million Aussies can trace their roots back to France, despite the fact that only 8 per cent of Australians speak French.

One in ten Aussies have faked speaking another language, with French the ‘most-faked’ language.

As curiosity around D.N.A continues to increase, ABE’s Bagels are calling on Australians to ‘put their D.N.A where their mouth is.

The incentive? A chance to win a year’s supply of its new French-inspired Brioche Bagels.

Aussies can receive a free ‘D.N.ABE’s test’ by heading to ABE’s Bagels Instagram page (@abesbagels). 

If they’ve got more than 15% French in their D.N.A, they can enjoy a year-long supply of brioche bagels, as a fully-fledged French-ish Aussie!

