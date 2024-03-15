Australia's Richest People Revealed In New List

There's a record 159 billionaires in Australia this year… Ranging from the usual mining magnates and property tycoons… to the boys responsible for making toothpaste sexy!

There are plenty of familiar faces - Clive Palmer, James Packer, and iron ore empress Gina Rinehart, who topped the list for the fifth year running with her net worth of more than fifty billion!

Her four kids are also now rich list regulars. This year the wealthy proved age is just a number… with 20 people, aged 40 and under making the cut!

One of those is Adrian Portelli, AKA "lambo man" who built his 1.3 billion dollar wealth in property investing… but is best known for flashy publicity stunts and his love of fast cars. Other newbies joining the club are cryptocurrency gambler Tim Heath… and the family behind Ray White real estate group.

Adelaide supermarket king, Roger Drake, who quit his job as a Coles Trolley collector back in the 70s has also joined the ranks… making his fortune by founding independent chain, "Drakes Supermarkets".