Australian Government Issues Warning Over Gruesome 'Terrifier 2' Movie

Horror film fans have flocked to cinemas across the country over the weekend to see the much-anticipated ultra-gore film 'Terrifier 2'.

The hype around the film grew at a rapid pace after the limited weekend release in America reported multiple moviegoers had passed out and thrown up due to the gore of the movie.

Themed vomit bags were even being provided by some cinemas to prevent any mess.

The violence of the movie has meant the Australian film classification board has had to issue a warning over the amount of gore, leaving the horror flick with an R18+ rating.

A notice on the website of the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts includes a detailed summary of the film's extreme adult content, warning viewers of what they can expect.

"The film features a series of sadistic and gory murders perpetrated by an evil clown. In some scenes, the clown eats pieces of flesh and internal organs of his victims," the warning read.

Due to the movie's "brutal depictions of horror", the production company was forced to issue a warning on social media to ensure viewers were prepared for what they could expect.