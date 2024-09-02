Australia Post Releases New $1 Coins In The Bluey Dollarbuck Collection

Leaked images of the new coins show the collection will include characters like Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad, Rad and Frisky, Muffin and Socks, and Stripe, Trixie and Nana.

“New Bluey dollarbucks and an exclusive stamp pack are coming to Australia Post on 2nd September,” Australia Post shared.

Australia Post has also confirmed that one in 10 coins will be a "special-coloured" version, however, these rare coins will only be available until September 29 - unless they run out first.

Bluey fans can head into select Post Offices or online from today to buy individual coins for $10 each and the full coin and folder set for $29.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the Mint was excited to collaborate with Australia Post and BBC Studios on the project.

"We hope that through this new Bluey program we are cultivating the coin collector of tomorrow," he said.

"What better way to start your child's or grandchild's coin collection, than with a Bluey coin?"

The coins are expected to attract high demand, so happy coin-hunting!