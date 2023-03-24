The Project

Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

As the interest rates increase and the majority of Australians feel the pinch, it’s heartwarming to know that amongst us we have a record number of billionaires.

The staggering list of filthy rich has 139 names on it. Some are old news, like Gina Rinehart and James Packer, but some are new to the list of unfathomably wealthy.

The illustrious list features a variety of people who have ventured down a range of paths to hit the jackpot. From pub owners to crypto gambling magnates to petrol station proprietors, this list shows us that getting rich is doable (if you come from money in the first place).

From the list let’s take a look at some of the fresh faces.

Firstly we have Sam Arnaout, who is worth over $2.3 billion. His wealth stems from his collection of pubs, hotels and casinos around the country, which says a lot about our nation’s questionable relationship with booze and pokies.

Another newbie is Edward Craven, who is worth over $2.01 billion. He owes his wealth to his online gambling entities. That money must feel pretty dirty, but I guess ethics don’t mean much when you’re swimming in dollars.

And a very warm welcome to the billionaires club, Nick Andrianakos and his family, who have amassed $1.3 billion through petrol stations and properties. We’re all spending record prices on petrol and property at the moment, so it’s nice to know it’s going towards the billionaires.

Lastly, we have Huang Bingwen and his family, who are worth over $1.02 billion. Their bulging bank balance is thanks to his stakes in Shantou Dongfeng Printing, a manufacturer of paper packaging for tobacco in China.

Not all super-rich people get there off the back of vulnerable people, but most of them absolutely do.

