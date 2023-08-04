The Project

Aussie Suburb Tipped To Be ‘The Hottest Place On Earth’ In Six Months

An urban planner has warned the public that a Western Sydney suburb will become the hottest place in the world in six months.

TEDX Speaker, Sam Austin, who was awarded NSW’s Young Planner of the Year, said in a TikTok video that residents of Marsden Park could soon be sweltering in temperatures of up to 50°C this summer. 

Austin said Western Sydney has been affected by poor design choices during construction developments, meaning residents now live on dangerous urban heat islands where temperatures are 10 to 12 degrees hotter than the rest of the city.

“Suburbs like Marsden Park have helped create urban heat islands that exceed 50°C,” said Austin.

“What makes it so hot? Houses. Specifically, these brand-new, identical houses being built across the country.”

Austin went on to explain that most of these homes have black roofs, tiny backyards, small street verges and black asphalt roads.

“These factors combined create areas that can be over 12°C hotter than neighbouring suburbs.” said Austin.

“That's right, the colour of your roof can increase the heat by 12 degrees.”

In 2020, Penrith, also located in western Sydney, recorded a temperature of 48.9C to be the hottest place on Earth. 

Austin finished his TikTok video by noting this occasion before concluding with the remarks, “It will happen again.”

