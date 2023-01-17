The Project

Aussie Shoppers Are Shocked at the cost of chips With Some Major Brands Costing $6.30 A Packet

‘Cheap as chips’ may not be accurate anymore, as the cost of living crisis and potato shortages have seen Red Rock Deli chips surge to a whopping $6.30 a packet at Woolworths.

Woolworths has confirmed major shortages of potatoes has caused the price of potato- based snacks like chips and frozen potato items to skyrocket. 

Heavy rainfall, major flooding and droughts in some parts of the country has devastated Australia’s potato production.

This has caused a 25 per cent spike in the wholesale potato price.

Coles Supermarkets have introduced purchase limits on frozen potato products to ensure adequate supply.

Many shoppers have taken to social media to share their shock after seeing the price of the humble chip reach all-time price highs.

A Reddit user shared their surprise at seeing the frozen chip shortage first-hand at their supermarket, with many people noting it was odd that the price of ‘fresh’ potatoes was the same, but frozen potatoes and chips were affected.

https://www.reddit.com/r/australia/comments/1016r8p/hot_chips_shortage/ 

TikTok user ‘@soybabie_’ shared her shock upon seeing Woolworths charging $6.30 for bags of Red Rock Deli chips.

https://www.tiktok.com/@soybabie__/video/7186543748770204929?lang=en

Users were quick to comment in their shared shock and frustrations, with many stating they can only afford to buy food that is ‘on special’.

A statement from a Coles Supermarkets spokesperson shared by News.com.au stated; “Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry,” 

“We thank customers for their patience while we work hard with suppliers to minimise disruption and return stock to normal levels in the coming months.”

The chain’s fresh potato supply, however, will be unaffected.

“We’re pleased to say we don’t have any product limits on frozen chips or packet chips,” a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au on Monday.

