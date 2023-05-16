Aussie Influencer's Bali Tattoo Goes "Horribly Wrong"

Canberran Tia Kabir was left in tears after making the trip to Bali to get her "dream" tattoo, only for it to go horribly wrong.

The 19-year-old posted the now-viral video to social media explaining the tattoo artist allegedly changed the design without her permission at the last minute.

"So I came to Bali to get a tattoo, right, and I've been dreaming to get this tattoo because I just don't get tattoos all the time," she explained as she was visibly upset.

"I get one every few months, and it's supposed to say 'Angel Energy', and now it just says 'Energy Angel'".

"I printed out the stencil, they put it on my arm, but because my arms are so small, they needed to make the stencil a bit smaller," she told Yahoo News Australia.

"I looked at it after and assumed it would be fine while it was being done.

"Afterwards, my partner looks at it and goes, 'yo, why does it say energy angel?'... I hysterically cried in front of them and asked how they are going to fix this?"

Kabir explained that the original design, 'Angel Energy', signifies she has celestial energy she can pass on to others.

After some back-and-forth with the tattoo parlour, they agreed for the teen to come back later in the day to rectify the mistake.

"I came up with 'Energy of an Angel', which brings back the meaning. I want to give angel energy vibes to people," she added.

However, many of the video's comments were less sympathetic towards the influencer.

"Did you try putting it in rice?" one user joked.

"Sending you all my Energy, you Angel," said another.

A third commented: "You know you can look at the stencil before they start tattooing, right?".

Image: TikTok/tiakabirr