Artist Wins Photo Art Prize, But Refuses Award As They Made It With AI

Artificial Intelligence generated Art is taking over the world whether we like it or not.

It's stealing jobs from hard-working artists, copying artists' work without even asking and creating some of the most horrifying images the world has ever seen. It is a controversial subject, to say the least.

One artist in Germany, Boris Eldagsen, wanted to teach everyone a valuable lesson about AI art by submitting an image generated by AI to the Sony World Photography competition.

His piece, ' Pseudomnesia: The Electrician', tricked the judges and won the creative, open category. He then revealed it was created by Artificial Intelligence, releasing a statement on his website.

"Thank you for selecting my image and making this a historic moment, as it is the first AI-generated image to win in a prestigious (sic) international PHOTOGRAPHY competition," he wrote.

"How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn't feel right, does it?"

He also stated that he hoped in the future, there could be separate competitions for images generated by AI.

Looking at the image, it's pretty obvious. As always, just check the hands; the one on the right looks really dodgy.

AI art might be taking over, but we don't have to worry too much until it can nail hands.