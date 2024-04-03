The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Anthony Albanese Announced Samantha Mostyn AO As The New Governor-General

Anthony Albanese Announced Samantha Mostyn AO As The New Governor-General

Samantha Mostyn AO will become the second woman to serve in the role of governor-general.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the 59-year-old business and community leader as the 28th governor-general after King Charles accepted the recommendation.

"Sam Mostyn is an exceptional leader who represents the best of modern Australia," Albanese said at Parliament House on Wednesday.

She will be sworn in as governor-general in July, taking over from current Governor-General David Hurley.

"I'm deeply honoured by this great privilege and look forward to representing the values, hopes and aspirations of all Australians," Mostyn said.

"I will never underestimate or take for granted the expectations that come with high office, and I am ready to serve with integrity, compassion, and respect."

Mostyn was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia in 2021 for distinguished service to business, the community and women.

With AAP.

Pizza Hut Launches SpongeBob SquarePants-Inspired Menu
NEXT STORY

Pizza Hut Launches SpongeBob SquarePants-Inspired Menu

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Pizza Hut Launches SpongeBob SquarePants-Inspired Menu

    Pizza Hut Launches SpongeBob SquarePants-Inspired Menu

    Pizza Hut is launching a SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired menu across its 286 restaurants in Australia.
    Aussie Tourists Blown Away After Paying $150 For Burgers And Chips

    Aussie Tourists Blown Away After Paying $150 For Burgers And Chips

    Two Aussies travellers were blown away after they paid $150 for two burgers and chips and one soft drink at the hotel they were staying at in Switzerland.
    Healthy Industry Pushes For Gym Memberships To Be Tax Deductible

    Healthy Industry Pushes For Gym Memberships To Be Tax Deductible

    Gym memberships being tax deductible has been floated as a way to improve the health of Australians.
    Milo The Dog Still Missing After Escaping At Melbourne Airport

    Milo The Dog Still Missing After Escaping At Melbourne Airport

    Milo the Jack Russell X is still missing after it escaped animal transport staff at Melbourne Airport.
    JK Rowling Won't Be Arrested Under Hate Crime Laws Says Scottish Police

    JK Rowling Won't Be Arrested Under Hate Crime Laws Says Scottish Police

    JK Rowling will not face any action under Scotland's new hate crime law after she challenged it by asserting on social media that a number of transgender women were men, police say.