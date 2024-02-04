Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

The video from 2023 shows her speaking to a crowd of fans in Rome and while some say she was setting healthy boundaries, others argue she was talking down to her adoring fans.

Personally, I think she’s incredibly charming and she ‘Hath-a-way’ with her fans. No? Ok, I had to try it.

In the clip, Anne says to the crowd, “Calm, calm. I cannot take photos with everyone. But I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo. I cannot sign, there are too many of you, but I want you to have something, so I’ll wave a little bit."

A little bit. I mean, arguably she could have offered to wave ‘quite a bit’ or ‘a massive amount’, but she’s a busy woman and she’s got stuff to do.

At one point, a fan appears to ask the actress something, and Hathaway responds: "I can’t, because then I have to with everyone, there are so many. But thank you so much."

As ever, the internet was divided over the instant. One commenter said, “My god, someone telling me to calm down in a patronising tone and treating me like a sad little commoner…”

While others were quick to jump to the star’s defence. “Why you hating? So much negativity here. She handled the situation gracefully and kindly.”

Another added, “I loved this, it was very respectful. It brought the crowd down and had them breathe because sometimes they forget.”

Whatever your thoughts on the matter are, can we all agree that autographs are a very bizarre thing to be requesting? What on earth are you going to do with that? Seems very 1990’s. Get a photo, you dinosaur.