Andy Lee Proposes To Long-Term Girlfriend Rebecca Harding

Andy Lee proposed to his long-term girlfriend Rebecca Harding after 10 years together.

The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, “People keep saying we’ve rushed into this but we don’t care what people say!”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Andy Lee (@andytomlee)

Hamish Blake, Lee’s longtime friend, commented, “Momentous. Ultimate Wingman is finally officially retired.”

Zoe Foster-Blake committed, “Gasping, crying, clapping! THIS IS SO WONDERFUL. Congratulations, Mr & Mrs Harding Lee, we love you!”

The 42-year-old comedian explained the sweet and sentimental proposal on his podcast with Hamish.

Lee and Harding have been renovating a historic mansion in Melbourne’s east, which is estimated to cost about $5 million in renovations.

Andy brought his fiance to the mansion under the guise of needing to film content for their social media account that will be documenting the renovation process.

Andy went on to explain that he pretended to get something out the marble fireplace, instead getting down on one knee, producing a napkin.

“When I was down there, I stayed on one knee and I gave her another napkin - because when I first met her at the café, I wrote my details on a napkin - and I gave her another napkin,” he said.

In an interview on Kate Langbroek’s No Filter podcast, he talked about the constant barrage of questions on why he had not proposed to Harding.

“Like if we posted a picture of us somewhere, everyone’s like, ‘Why haven’t you proposed?’ or ‘Are you engaged?’ No,” Lee said.

“One time I did tease, and I’m not allowed to play this joke anymore,’’ he added.

“But anytime I saw paparazzi, I’d get down on one knee when I was out with Bec, she was in on it.”

He added that marriage isn’t “super important.”

“I’ve gone through times where I thought I would, and then I’ve definitely gone through patches of feeling ‘I don’t think I want this at all’. We’ll see.”

