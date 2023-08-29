Aldi Reveals It Will Begin To Offer Online Shopping

Speaking at a parliamentary inquiry into promoting economic dynamism, competition and business formation, Aldi Director of Customer Interactions Adrian Christie spoke about Aldi’s latest move.

“You will see us entering that space in the future,” said Christie.

“I think there is significant share moving into the online space.”

Despite their intentions, Aldi did concede they won’t start online shopping in the immediate future.

Talking to news.com.au, Christie confirmed Aldi are ‘keeping a close eye on the eCommerce opportunity’ as they look to maximise customer convenience.

Aldi’s priority remains ‘keeping the price of customers’ weekly shop as low as possible’.

The company previously ran a trial where shoppers could purchase some of its ‘Special Buys’ items online.

According to the Australia Online Grocery Study and Report 2022, 48 per cent of Australian consumers are already doing some food shopping online.

15 per cent have switched to ordering most or all of their groceries on the internet.