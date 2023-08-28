Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

The zone will be accessible from November this year on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

The child-free area will be made up of 93 seats at the front of the plane, as well as an additional nine with extra legroom, and will be sectioned off with walls and curtains.

The service targets childless travellers looking for a tranquil flying experience, as well as offering families the comfort of flying without fear of disturbing other passengers.

The European airline is following the lead of international carriers like AirAsia and Scoot, who offer reserved seating in quiet zones for passengers over 12.