The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Airline Introduces Child-Free Zone For Passengers Over 16

Corendon is the first European airline to offer the service, which allows passengers to book a seat in the ‘Only Adult’ zone for an extra $75.

The zone will be accessible from November this year on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

The child-free area will be made up of 93 seats at the front of the plane, as well as an additional nine with extra legroom, and will be sectioned off with walls and curtains. 

The service targets childless travellers looking for a tranquil flying experience, as well as offering families the comfort of flying without fear of disturbing other passengers. 

The European airline is following the lead of international carriers like AirAsia and Scoot, who offer reserved seating in quiet zones for passengers over 12.

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace
NEXT STORY

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

The Tribunal Rules There’s No Need For Niceties In A Busy Workplace

The ruling came when a former chef in the UK claimed she was wrongly dismissed for refusing to do tasks unless asked politely.
Netflix Lost 189,000 Aussie Subscribers Following The Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix Lost 189,000 Aussie Subscribers Following The Password Sharing Crackdown

It seems Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown may have backfired after the number of Aussie subscribers dropped for the first time since it launched in Australia in 2015.
‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

‘Barbie’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Warner Bros. History

The ‘Barbie’ movie has overtaken ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’ as the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros. history.
Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Ange Postecoglou has found a new fan in Robbie Williams after the musician took to Instagram to declare his support for the Australian coach of Tottenham.
Famous Dulux Dog Gives Birth To Adorable Puppies

Famous Dulux Dog Gives Birth To Adorable Puppies

The face of Dulux, Old English Sheepdog Olivia, has given birth to a litter of seven adorable puppies in Lincolnshire, England.